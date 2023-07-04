Early morning fire forces evacuation of Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Independence Day got off to a fiery start in Rochester.
Firefighters were called to the 700 block of 19th Avenue SW around 5:17 am for a house fire. The Rochester Fire Department says the homeowner, all occupants, and their pets had exited the home when firefighters arrived.
Crews used a portable extinguisher to put out flames in an upstairs bathroom, limiting fire, smoke, and water damage to the immediate area. Because of firefighters’ quick action, the home could be reoccupied.
Engines 1, 16, 3, 4, 5, Truck 12 and Battalion Chief 2 responded to this incident and received assistance from Rochester police and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service. No injuries have been reported.
The Rochester Fire Department says homeowners are encouraged to regularly inspect bathroom and other exhaust fan appliances for buildup of dust and lint which can cause these units to overheat.