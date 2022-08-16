Early look at incoming rainfall

After what has been days without much sunshine, Tuesday welcomed back a healthy does of Vitamin D. You'll want to get out and enjoy the sun while we have it because StormTeam 3 is tracking another stretch of rainfall moving in before the weekend.
Isolated chances for a few light showers return during the PM hours on Wednesday, but the more significant rainfall is expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
For Thursday, scattered rain looks to move in during the early morning hours. Starting as more isolated pockets of showers, more widespread rainfall will become more prominent through the day. The chance for a few rounds of lightning, thunder and moderate to heavy rain also makes a comeback.
On Friday, lighter rain showers are expected with the majority of the showers aiming for the afternoon and evening. Again, widespread activity is expected, but the heaviest of the rainfall is aiming closer to the Mississippi River. Cities like Rochester, Preston, La Crosse and Winona could see the highest totals during this day.
Saturday is looking to be the soggiest of the three day stretch with rain beginning in the morning and spreading across the entire area by the afternoon. The heaviest of the rain, at this point in time, is expected during the evening and following the sunset. Luckily, no severe weather is expected during the 3 days of rainfall.