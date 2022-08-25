Early child care providers in Rochester feeling the strain of staffing shortages due to low wages

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Early child care providers are not immune to the staffing shortages being experienced nationwide.
“Staff are leaving the early childhood field. And they may not return. If I can't find staff I can't fill classrooms,” says Renae Loth-Birch, owner of Discover Magical Moments Daycare Center West.
With over 30 staff members, Discover Magical Moments welcomes infants, toddlers, and pre-k level children.
Loth-birch says she recently made the decision to raise wages from $16 to $20 an hour for staff, forcing them to raise rates for families.
“You have to take the risks. It is risky to go up and hope everything falls into place. But I had 3 staff members last week here in tears that they're not able to make their rent,” she expresses.
The higher pay is allowing them to bring back old staff so they can fill empty classrooms with children on waitlists.
At Endless Journey Childcare, the minimum wage for entry level staff has been raised by roughly 5 dollars in recent years due to the staffing shortage.
“Pre-COVID-19, I will say we used to have 30 people apply for one job. Now we're lucky if we get one or two people to apply for one job,” says Assistant Director Brandon Bennet.
He hopes people acknowledge the hard work that goes into their profession.
“People sometimes view us as glorified babysitters,” he explains, “And I think that everyone here is a great teacher, whether they're an aid, assistant teacher, teacher. They're all teachers here. They're all taking care of the kids they're all teaching the kids. I hope people start appreciating that more. So that we can raise those wages.”
Early childhood educators pay out of pocket for their medical insurance.
These providers have have been able to raise wages for staff with the help of a stabilization grant from the state.
The state is also offering employees monthly retention bonuses through the Child Care Stabilization Grant through next June.