...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Earliest tornadoes on record in Minnesota occurred on March 6, 2017

Earliest Tornadoes in Minnesota
This map shows the location of the two earliest tornadoes recorded in Minnesota on March 6, 2017.

Clarks Grove, MN -- It was around 6 years ago at this time that we were talking about tornadoes and not snow in Minnesota.

On the evening on March 6, 2017, three tornadoes touched down in the state of Minnesota, with two of them affecting southern Minnesota. The first tornado occurred in Faribault county and tracked 9.6 miles from Bricelyn to the Rice Lake area, producing EF1 type damage according to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

Another tornado touched down in Freeborn County near Clarks Grove, damaging agricultural structures. The tornado tracked slightly over 12 miles before dissipating near Geneva. This tornado was also rated an EF1 by the Twin Cities National Weather Service.

Around that time, a third tornado touched down in Sherburne County, tracking 8.9 miles from near Zimmerman to Princeton, and was also rated an EF1. 

Prior to these tornadoes, the earliest known tornadoes on record in Minnesota were on March 18, 1968, so the March 6 tornadoes broke the record by 12 days.

