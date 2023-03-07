Earliest tornadoes on record in Minnesota occurred on March 6, 2017

Clarks Grove, MN -- It was around 6 years ago at this time that we were talking about tornadoes and not snow in Minnesota.
On the evening on March 6, 2017, three tornadoes touched down in the state of Minnesota, with two of them affecting southern Minnesota. The first tornado occurred in Faribault county and tracked 9.6 miles from Bricelyn to the Rice Lake area, producing EF1 type damage according to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
Another tornado touched down in Freeborn County near Clarks Grove, damaging agricultural structures. The tornado tracked slightly over 12 miles before dissipating near Geneva. This tornado was also rated an EF1 by the Twin Cities National Weather Service.
Around that time, a third tornado touched down in Sherburne County, tracking 8.9 miles from near Zimmerman to Princeton, and was also rated an EF1.
Prior to these tornadoes, the earliest known tornadoes on record in Minnesota were on March 18, 1968, so the March 6 tornadoes broke the record by 12 days.