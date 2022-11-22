'Dwell Local' in Zumbrota is highlighting supporting small businesses this holiday season

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Local businesses in small communities are hoping you'll remember them for your shopping needs.
Dwell Local has been 3.5 years in business downtown Zumbrota and spent 6 years in Rochester prior to the pandemic.
There you'll find everything made locally - from handmade cards and jewelry, to specialty foods including hot cocoa and spices, and lots of vintage Christmas and Scandinavian inspired decorations.
“I love vintage Christmas and hopefully it brings up great memories of when you were growing up and being able to pass on those memories to the future generations,” says owner Pauly Bennett.
He adds supporting small businesses is important as the money customers spend goes back into the community.
“It’s a nice getaway to have a space like this in a town like this that's so supportive and it's a lot of fun, very fortunate to be a part of it.”
This Saturday is ‘Small Business Saturday.’ Bennett says they will have Santa in the store on Saturday afternoons through Christmas.
Dwell Local is located at 290 S. Main St, Zumbrota, MN 55992.