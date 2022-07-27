Duo pleads not guilty to meth, guns found after Mason City standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trials are now set for two men arrested after a long standoff in a Mason City neighborhood.
Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, and Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, are both facing drug and weapons charges after the incident on May 6.
Law enforcement says Dakin sped away from an attempted traffic stop west of the Mason City downtown area and then went off the road and hit a tree in the 300 block of 1st Street NW. Court documents state Dakin and his passenger, Dalluge, ran away. Dakin allegedly barricaded himself inside a house in the 200 block of 1st St. NW. Police forced their way in after several hours and say they used pepper spray to subdue Dakin.
Dalluge was taken into custody about a block north of the crash with a black backpack. Mason City say both Dakin and Dalluge had loaded handguns and methamphetamine was found in the backpack.
Dalluge has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of a firearm as a felon. His trial is set to start on September 20. Dakin is scheduled to stand trial beginning August 9 for possession with intent to deliver meth, trafficking in stolen weapons, and eluding