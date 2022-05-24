Duo caught with over two kilograms of meth plead not guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two people are pleading not guilty to being caught with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine.
Madeline Marie Young, 36 of Austin, and Marcos Daniel Brito, 35 of San Jose, California, were arrested on May 5. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force says it was investigating Young as being involved with the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle.
Young was pulled over in Oakland Avenue in Austin for too-dark window tint. A Mower County sheriff’s deputy says Young showed signs of being under the influence and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Brito was a passenger in Young’s vehicle.
Court documents state a search of that vehicle found a plastic baggie containing 44.31 grams of meth and two plastic pool boxes, one holding two bags of meth and the other three. Investigators say the bags held:
- 418 grams of meth
- 464.25 grams of meth
- 464.4 grams of meth
- 465.05 grams of meth
- 462.3 grams of meth
Court documents say officers also found marijuana, a plastic bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax, and drug paraphernalia.
Young has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and driving under the influence. Brito has pleaded not guilty to first-degree drug possession. No trial date has been set for either defendant.