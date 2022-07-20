Duo accused of breaking into Rochester apartment buildings and stealing from washing machines

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people already in prison for other crimes are now charged with over 20 criminal offenses each in Olmsted County.
Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30, is facing nine counts of second-degree burglary, eight counts of theft, eight counts of fourth-degree damage to property, eight counts of possession of burglar tools, and one count of first-degree damage to property.
Cody William Hendrickson, 37, is accused of eight counts of second-degree burglary, eight counts of theft, eight count of fourth-degree damage to property, and one count of first-degree damage to property.
According to court documents, Bellanger and another accomplice broke into seven apartment buildings in northwest Rochester between February 26 and 27, 2021. The two allegedly used a pry bar to break in and then steal coins from building washing machines. Investigators say over $4,000 in damage was done and about $1,500 in coins were stolen.
The Rochester Police Department says Bellanger and Hendrickson then broke into several apartment buildings in northeast Rochester on February 27 and 28, 2021. A pry bar was again used and court documents state roughly $2,100 in damage was done and around $150 in coins were stolen from washing machines.
Bellanger and Hendrickson are also accused of using a pry bar to break into another apartment building in northwest Rochester on March 22, 2021. Investigators say that incident caused around $1,500 in damage and resulted in the theft of an unknown amount of coins from building washing machines.
Bellanger is serving a prison sentence for a probation violation in Dakota County. Hendrickson is serving a prison sentence for a drug conviction in Scott County. Both were sent back to prison after allegedly committing their crimes in Olmsted County.