Dubuque Archdiocese asking public for information on priest accused of sex abuse

DUBUQUE, Iowa – The Archdiocese of Dubuque says a new allegation of past sexual abuse has been made against a priest and they’re asking anyone with information on it to contact them.
Father Leo Riley, who served in the archdiocese between 1982 and 2002, has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Anyone who knows anything about the subject is asked to contact the Office for the Protection of Children and Young People.
“When victims share their experiences with us, we listen with empathy and offer support while securing information critical to a thorough investigation of allegations,” says Lynn Osterhaus, Director of the Office for the Protection of Children and Young People. “Information concerning abuse cases is treated with great care to protect the confidentiality of the victims and any others who come forward with information.”
In May, the Most Reverend Richard E. Pates, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, informed Riley’s bishop in Florida (where he transferred in 2002), who then placed Riley on administrative leave, applied special measures to restrict his ministry, and prohibited all contact with minors during an investigative process. Bishop Pates also wrote a letter to parishioners at each of the churches where Father Riley served asking for those with information about any abuse to contact the archdiocese.
“We pray for those who have suffered from heinous abuses by the clergy, and will do what we can to bring healing in the midst of outrage and hurt,” says Bishop Pates. “This archdiocese is committed to working diligently to ensure a safe environment for children and all vulnerable individuals in our churches and schools.”
The Office for the Protection of Children and Young People can be reached at 563-556-2580.
A list of Father Riley’s assignments in the Archdiocese of Dubuque can be found by clicking here.