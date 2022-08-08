 Skip to main content
Drying out after torrential rainfall over the weekend

Monday's Forecast

Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and drier conditions after a weekend filled with torrential rainfall. Some clouds are expected in the morning, but sunshine returns for the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s for highs. There will be a breeze out of the north, but overall, Monday will be a nice day.

