Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and drier conditions after a weekend filled with torrential rainfall. Some clouds are expected in the morning, but sunshine returns for the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s for highs. There will be a breeze out of the north, but overall, Monday will be a nice day.
Drying out after torrential rainfall over the weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
