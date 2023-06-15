Dry season brings struggles for lawn care

ROCHESTER, Minn. - So far, summer in the Med City has been a pretty dry one - and our lawns and outdoor plants could definitely use some water to keep them looking good.
As high temperatures and a lack of rain continue to put stress on plants and grass in the area, local plant experts are offering tips on how to put the green back in your greenery.
The Family Tree Landscape Nursery recommends watering your lawn in the evening. Watering in the hot sun can evaporate the water before it reaches the roots and even leave burns.
Margaret Hinz, the nursery's owner, also suggests letting grass blades grow longer to hold more water.
"If you're not able to water your lawn, back off on the mowing but keep your mower as high as possible," she said. "A higher blade will hold more moisture than a shorter blade. I'm seeing a lot of these yards getting into the lower part of the blade and it's really hard for them to hold moisture."
Hinz is also reminding residents to pay special attention to other plants during the drought, especially those planted recently. Those can be more vulnerable to drought with their roots not having enough time to take hold in the soil.
Plano owners should water these plants every two to three days and to slowly pour water in the soil near the plant, not on the vegetation, itself.
Watering when the plant is wilting is a must as well, though it is advised to let the plant dry a bit before doing so to avoid overwatering.