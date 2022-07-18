Drunkenly killing a Mason City pedestrian sends Nebraska man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska driver who hit and killed a Mason City woman is going to prison.
Christopher G.S. Rathfon, 36 of Omaha, NE, was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years behind bars.
He pleaded guilty in May to homicide by vehicle-OWI.
Court documents state Rathfon was driving a pickup truck on June 8, 2021, when he struck Dawn Merrick, 62 of Mason City, as she was walking out of Fleet Farm in Mason City. Merrick died two days later from her injuries.
Police say Rathfon was tested at the scene and had a blood alcohol content of .255, more than three times the legal limit.