Drugs and stolen gun seized after Albert Lea traffic stop result in guilty plea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested for illegal drugs and a stolen gun has pleaded guilty.
Veronica Nicole Garcia, 29 of Wells, entered a guilty plea to first-degree drug possession. Charges of receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol without a permit will likely be dismissed when Garcia is sentenced on July 20 in Freeborn County District Court.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy noticed Garcia was the passenger on a motorcycle going north on Newton Avenue in Albert Lea on September 15, 2022. The deputy recognized Garcia was wanted on an outstanding warrant and pulled over the male motorcycle rider.
With the assistance of Albert Lea police, a backpack and fanny pack being worn by Garcia were searched. Court documents state a handgun reported stolen out of Wilmar and about 34 grams of methamphetamine were discovered.