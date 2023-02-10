Drugs and explosives send Charles City man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man who dealt drugs and made pipe bombs is sentenced to federal prison.
Thomas Jay Downer, 34 of Charles City, has been ordered to spend 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to distribution of more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine, possession of multiple destructive devices, and possession of firearms as a felon.
Downer confessed in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to selling more than 5 grams of pure meth on October 27, 2020. He further admitted possessing and selling 5 pipe bombs on October 30, 2020, and possessing firearms after being convicted of one or more felony offenses on November 13, 2020.
Federal prosecutors say Downer’s pipe bombs were made of plastic plumbing pipe and included BBs and nails as shrapnel.
After serving his sentence, Downer must spend five years on supervised release.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.