Drug overdoses being blamed for two mysterious deaths in Eyota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Drug overdoses are now being blamed for two deaths in Eyota.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 500 block of Canyon Lane NW around 1 am on January 15 about three males who were unresponsive in a garage. Deputies arrived to find Brandon Joseph Mueller dead at the scene. A second man, Anthony George Holzer, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The third man was taken to the hospital and later released to recover at home.
Investigators initially suspected carbon monoxide in the garage could have caused the men to pass out and killed two of them but preliminary results from the medical examiner’s office ruled that out.
The Sheriff’s Office says it has spoken with the families of the deceased men and says, based on preliminary autopsy results, Mueller and Holzer died from cocaine overdoses. The Sheriff’s Office says it is now waiting on final toxicology results to determine if there was any other substance in the cocaine that could have caused or contributed to the deaths. Those results could take up to 12 weeks to come back.
The Sheriff’s Offcie says it is “releasing this information out of concern for public safety in hopes that no other victims are affected by potentially dangerous controlled substances, whether they be “laced” into other drugs or a standalone substance. Although unknown in this particular incident, other overdoses have included pressed pills or drugs laced with fentanyl or carfentanil, both of which are powerful synthetic opioids.”