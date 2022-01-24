Drug arrest made after Mason City search

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is jailed on multiple drug charges after a Monday afternoon search.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant for illegal narcotics at 741 S. Illinois Avenue around 1:30 pm. After an investigation was completed at the scene, George Leslie Wescott III, 66, was arrested.
The Sheriff’s Office says Wescott is facing charges of felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement assisted with Monday’s search.