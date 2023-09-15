Drug and theft charges dropped against Stewartville woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a woman law enforcement said was a suspect in multiple drug crimes and thefts.
Lisa Christine Phillips, 42 of Stewartville, was arrested in April 2022 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home and two vehicles in Stewartville. Court documents indicate searchers found:
19.3 grams of methamphetamine
A tan purse reported stolen by Kasson police
A debit card belonging to an adult male
A Mac Book reported stolen on April 14 to Rochester police
Binoculars
Two backpacks with plumbing tools reported stolen to Rochester police
Brass knuckles
A laptop stolen from a truck in Rochester
A Cen-Tech scan tool
A wallet reported stolen by Kasson police
Phillips was charged with second-degree sale of drugs, third-degree possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property.
The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has now dropped all charges against Phillips, saying it is “in the interest of justice.”