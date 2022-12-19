Drug and alcohol counselors needed as overdoses increase in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is responding to recent reports of overdose deaths in Rochester saying there's a shortage of opioid treatment clinics to assist patients seeking help with just 16 in Minnesota.
Along with that shortage, clinics are struggling to hire and retain licensed drug counselors with employees experiencing burnout from the pressure and paperwork.
The Minnesota Department of Health found this year 15% of planned exits among alcohol and drug counselors were due to burnout along with job dissatisfaction; which is nearly double what was seen before the pandemic.
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge says with an increase in overdose death the need for counselors has never been greater.
Director David Hunter says he knows working with clients who may relapse or overdose can be extremely difficult so he says being mission-focused is essential.
He explained, "Something that keeps that counselors moving forward, whether it's personal stories, a family member or someone who they know, that keeps them moving forward amidst the increases in statistics and potential fallout. That keeps them dedicated, and passionate about the work that they do."
Hunter went on to say he hopes this crisis of overdose deaths will inspire others to step forward and get into the field.
"Hopefully there are people being moved by the numbers they're seeing and being moved by family members that are being impacted and saying to themselves they want to do something about it," he said. "Exploring different avenues of education and ways to come alongside and be counselors and licensed alcohol drug counselors and chaplains and everything we need to help tackle this issue."
In Rochester, the Minnesota Department of Human Service's data shows opioid treatment program capacity is nearly 100% with six centers in the state already overcapacity.