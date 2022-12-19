 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Drug and alcohol counselors needed as overdoses increase in Olmsted County

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is responding to recent reports of overdose deaths in Rochester saying there's a shortage of opioid treatment clinics to assist patients seeking help with just 16 in Minnesota.

Along with that shortage, clinics are struggling to hire and retain licensed drug counselors with employees experiencing burnout from the pressure and paperwork.

The Minnesota Department of Health found this year 15% of planned exits among alcohol and drug counselors were due to burnout along with job dissatisfaction; which is nearly double what was seen before the pandemic.

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge says with an increase in overdose death the need for counselors has never been greater.

Director David Hunter says he knows working with clients who may relapse or overdose can be extremely difficult so he says being mission-focused is essential.

He explained, "Something that keeps that counselors moving forward, whether it's personal stories, a family member or someone who they know, that keeps them moving forward amidst the increases in statistics and potential fallout. That keeps them dedicated, and passionate about the work that they do."

Hunter went on to say he hopes this crisis of overdose deaths will inspire others to step forward and get into the field.

"Hopefully there are people being moved by the numbers they're seeing and being moved by family members that are being impacted and saying to themselves they want to do something about it," he said. "Exploring different avenues of education and ways to come alongside and be counselors and licensed alcohol drug counselors and chaplains and everything we need to help tackle this issue."

In Rochester, the Minnesota Department of Human Service's data shows opioid treatment program capacity is nearly 100% with six centers in the state already overcapacity.

