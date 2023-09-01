Drought impacting mushroom foraging

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With the drought this summer, foragers have seen a decrease in how much they can find.
Wet weather in the spring brough some results for mushroom foragers, but with the lack of rain recently foragers have seen less of ground growing mushrooms, including some highly sought after types.
Certified mushroom forager by the Minnesota Mycological Society and co-owner of Fiddlehead Knob Mushroom Farm Kalvin Stern says, “I've been doing this for over 10 years and I've never seen it like this. You know, I've got spots that I've been going to for over 6 years that I go to every year and there's something there but just nothing there this year.”
He says that they’ll have to wait until next year to see if there are any long-term effects on foraging from the drought.