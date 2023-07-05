Drought impacting local golf courses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota has been in a drought this summer, local golf courses are struggling to keep the greens looking green.
At Soldiers Field Golf Course, you may notice the yellow patches of grass while playing a round of 18. The drier ground gives players an advantage with the ball rolling farther down the fairway, according to the golf course superintendent.
The drought may cause some issues with turf later on if it continues.
Soldiers Field Golf Course superintendent Steve Theobald says, "The turf will kinda go into dormancy a little bit, so you don't have to mow it as often either so you save on fuel and stuff like that."
While it's a good chance to save money, if the drought continues the golf course will be re-turfing parts of the course once it rains again in the fall or spring.