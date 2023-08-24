 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Drought conditions worsen as extreme heat eases

  • Updated
  • 0

A stretch of well-above average temperatures and dry conditions have worsen drought conditions across the area. 

Most notably from last week's report, the red bullseye area of "extreme drought" has extended further north and east. Portions of Olmsted, Fillmore, Mower, Dodge and Freeborn County are now included in the extreme drought category. In North Iowa, southeastern Floyd County and southwestern Chickasaw County are now in extreme drought.

drought 8/24/2023

Most of our area remains under a severe drought labeled in orange. Our western North Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo, have seen conditions go from moderate drought to severe over the last week.

As for the region, northern Minnesota has see some slight improvements, as has Wisconsin, especially along the Mississippi River.

Iowa only saw worsening conditions, especially across North Iowa.

drought region 8/24/2023

Luckily, the heat and humidity we faced through this last week will be settling down. Although there are not many chances for rain over the next seven days, temperatures and humidity will regulate back to more seasonable levels.

temps and dew points week

Get your full StormTeam 3 forecast here.

