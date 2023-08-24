Drought conditions worsen as extreme heat eases

A stretch of well-above average temperatures and dry conditions have worsen drought conditions across the area.
Most notably from last week's report, the red bullseye area of "extreme drought" has extended further north and east. Portions of Olmsted, Fillmore, Mower, Dodge and Freeborn County are now included in the extreme drought category. In North Iowa, southeastern Floyd County and southwestern Chickasaw County are now in extreme drought.
Most of our area remains under a severe drought labeled in orange. Our western North Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo, have seen conditions go from moderate drought to severe over the last week.
As for the region, northern Minnesota has see some slight improvements, as has Wisconsin, especially along the Mississippi River.
Iowa only saw worsening conditions, especially across North Iowa.
Luckily, the heat and humidity we faced through this last week will be settling down. Although there are not many chances for rain over the next seven days, temperatures and humidity will regulate back to more seasonable levels.