Drought conditions worsen across parts of Minnesota, Iowa

The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows that conditions have worsened for many across both southern Minnesota and North Iowa.
The red "bullseye" that was only around portions of Olmsted County, including Rochester, last week has grown in size. This area, currently experiencing extreme drought conditions, has spread both southward and eastward. Areas in Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Mower and Fillmore County are now classified as extreme.
The majority of our area in southern Minnesota us experiencing severe drought conditions.
In North Iowa, most of us remain under moderate drought conditions (same as last week), however portions of Floyd, Worth and Chickasaw County have been upgraded to the severe drought category.
More rainfall is expected this weekend across our area with the highest chances aiming for Sunday amidst a cooldown.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday and shows the intensity of drought across the country. Five categories are used to represent conditions related to dryness and observations on how much water is available in streams, lakes, and soils compared to usual for the same time of year.