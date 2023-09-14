Drought conditions see no improvement as dry weather persists

Despite a few showers and storms here or there over the last week, the region's current drought status has seen little, if any, improvement.
Every single county in both Minnesota and Iowa is currently facing some sort of drought as lower than normal rainfall and hot summer temperatures continue to dry us out.
The drought has only worsened across our area with the majority of us currently in an extreme drought (red). On the brighter side, the zones currently facing an exceptional drought in Mower and Freeborn County have not increased in size. The maroon bullseye remains the same size as the last week.
Rochester Public Utilities is now recommending the public do what they can to conserve water while the drought continues to press on.
Our next chance for rain moves in Friday morning, but will not provide enough rain to improve our current drought. Into the week of Sept. 17, dry and warm conditions will remain the top weather story.