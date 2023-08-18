 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Drought conditions impact local winery

The businesses tells us how they are handling adverse conditions.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The drought conditions here in southeastern Minnesota have affected a variety of growers, including Salem Glen Winery. Dustin Ebert, one of the owners of the winery, said that the grapes have had many dry days this season. The conditions have made it harder for the grapes to get their nutrients. If there isn't enough water in the ground, the grapes can't pull the nutrients out of the ground as easily. He said he's been using irrigation to help out the younger vines since they don't have root systems that are deep enough to help them push through these drought conditions on their own.

“Like every year, there’s always challenges in any type of farming, so this is-this is just one of the-one of the challenges that we-that we, you know, that’s-that’s certainly can happen, and you just work with what you have and just expect each year’ll be a little bit different, so this is a little bit more challenging than-than some years because of the dryness, but-but as always we-we’ve find a way through it," Ebert said.

He also said that the dryness and heat have actually made some of the grapes ripen faster. He adds that those grapes might actually end up tasting better than they would have if they had gotten more water.

