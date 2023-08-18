Drought conditions impact local winery

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The drought conditions here in southeastern Minnesota have affected a variety of growers, including Salem Glen Winery. Dustin Ebert, one of the owners of the winery, said that the grapes have had many dry days this season. The conditions have made it harder for the grapes to get their nutrients. If there isn't enough water in the ground, the grapes can't pull the nutrients out of the ground as easily. He said he's been using irrigation to help out the younger vines since they don't have root systems that are deep enough to help them push through these drought conditions on their own.
“Like every year, there’s always challenges in any type of farming, so this is-this is just one of the-one of the challenges that we-that we, you know, that’s-that’s certainly can happen, and you just work with what you have and just expect each year’ll be a little bit different, so this is a little bit more challenging than-than some years because of the dryness, but-but as always we-we’ve find a way through it," Ebert said.
He also said that the dryness and heat have actually made some of the grapes ripen faster. He adds that those grapes might actually end up tasting better than they would have if they had gotten more water.