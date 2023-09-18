Drought conditions fueling calls for water conservation in southeast Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 News – Residents in several southeast Minnesota communities are being asked to cut back on using water.
The City of Oronoco says Rochester Public Utilities is asking customers to reduce or restrict water usage, including less irrigation, car washing, and pool filling.
The City of Albert Lea is urging residents to reduce outdoor water use in order to sustain underground drinking water supplies. Residents can:
- Let lawns go dormant or greatly reduce watering them.
- Postpone washing vehicles and power-washing buildings until further notice.
- Continue to water trees, flowers, and vegetable gardens.
- Only water outdoor vegetation at night or early in the morning to slow down evaporation.
The City of Lanesboro is also asking citizens to conserve water. The city says the Upper Mississippi-Black-Root watershed is now elevated to the Drought Restrictive Response Phase. All water suppliers in this watershed are required by the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan to implement water conservation measures.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the average Minnesotan uses 52 gallons per person, per day. Ways to cut down on that are outlined online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/waters/watermgmt_section/appropriations/conservation.html.