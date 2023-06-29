 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drought conditions expanding across Minnesota and Iowa

  • 0
Latest Drought Conditions

Drought conditions are continuing to worsen and expand across the Upper Midwest this summer. While some have gotten rain, it remains very dry across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Much of southern Minnesota and North Iowa are facing moderate drought condition, and severe drought conditions are close by. Unfortunately, there isn't much rain in the extended forecast outside of a few isolated thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon and evening on Friday and again next week.

Recommended for you