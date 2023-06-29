Drought conditions are continuing to worsen and expand across the Upper Midwest this summer. While some have gotten rain, it remains very dry across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Much of southern Minnesota and North Iowa are facing moderate drought condition, and severe drought conditions are close by. Unfortunately, there isn't much rain in the extended forecast outside of a few isolated thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon and evening on Friday and again next week.
Drought conditions expanding across Minnesota and Iowa
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
