Drought affects produce at local orchard

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota’s drought has been affecting crops of all kinds, with apple orchards seeing its effects.
The lack of rain has taken a toll on apple trees with many not growing big produce. Sekapp Orchard says that they’ve been watering their newly planted trees without the rain.
Sekapp Orchard owner Terrence “Fred” Kappauf says, "The apples are a little bit smaller than we'd like to see them but they still have weeks and weeks to grow and every week I see them getting a little bit bigger but they are drought-stressed the leaves on the trees show that a little bit. We're desperately in need of rain."
For Sekapp Orchard, they’ve seen how the drought has affected vine crops like pumpkins. Pumpkins that didn’t germinate at planting time germinated in July, and won’t be ready for harvest.
He says, "All those gourds, mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins and pumpkins that germinated late aren't gonna have mature fruit that's ripe to sell. So, myself I'm basically relying on what germinated at planting time."
Kappauf hopes that there will be rain later this year to help with ground moisture for next year.