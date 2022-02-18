Drivers warned about possible poor driving conditions in SE Minnesota

Weather Alert

...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible... .A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon and move through the remainder of the state by early this evening. Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to accompany its passage. The stronger snow showers may produce squalls with brief but intense snow rates and low visibilities. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to 50 mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low visibilities may accompany any stronger snow showers and squalls. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. Peak winds 4 pm to 8 pm. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&