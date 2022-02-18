Drivers warned about possible poor driving conditions in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drivers are being warned to be prepared for possible severe winter weather in southeast Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service has issued both a Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Advisory and drivers could encounter strong winds, poor visibility, and icy roads.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for the following conditions:
- Quick moving line of snow, accumulations will be less than 1", winds will gust as high as 50 mph
- Strong winds will suspend the snow in the air, causing brief, but significant reductions in driver's ability to see
- Wind gusts as high as 50 mph may bring down branches and push on traveling vehicles
- After the line of snow, rapidly falling temperatures may cause a flash freeze of roads that are wet from melting snow
Drivers are encouraged to monitor traffic and travel information in Minnesota through the traffic and road conditions map at 511mn.org, call 5-1-1, or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
Remember, Minnesota is a hands-free state. Do not use your cell phone while driving.