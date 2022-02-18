 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this
evening. Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to
accompany its passage. The stronger snow showers may produce
squalls with brief but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to
50 mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low
visibilities may accompany any stronger snow showers and
squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening.
Peak winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities
at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Drivers warned about possible poor driving conditions in SE Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
MN DOT 2

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drivers are being warned to be prepared for possible severe winter weather in southeast Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued both a Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Advisory and drivers could encounter strong winds, poor visibility, and icy roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for the following conditions:

-          Quick moving line of snow, accumulations will be less than 1", winds will gust as high as 50 mph

-          Strong winds will suspend the snow in the air, causing brief, but significant reductions in driver's ability to see

-          Wind gusts as high as 50 mph may bring down branches and push on traveling vehicles

-          After the line of snow, rapidly falling temperatures may cause a flash freeze of roads that are wet from melting snow

Drivers are encouraged to monitor traffic and travel information in Minnesota through the traffic and road conditions map at 511mn.org, call 5-1-1, or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Remember, Minnesota is a hands-free state.  Do not use your cell phone while driving.

