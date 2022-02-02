 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Subsiding this Morning but Another Round
Tonight...

.Wind chill values across northern Iowa have warmed above 20
degrees below zero and will remain above wind chill advisory
criteria through the remainder of the daytime hours, allowing the
morning advisory to expire. Another round of wind chill advisory headlines
remain in place tonight, covering roughly the northwest half of
the state. Wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero will
the common.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Much of the northwest half of the state.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Drivers identified in fatal collision of SUV and UTV in northeast Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa State Patrol.jpg

WAUKON, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is identifying the drivers involved in the fatal collision of an SUV and a UTV in Allamakee County.

John Regan, 74 of Waukon, was driving a UTV east on the westbound shoulder of Highway 9 near Lycurgus Road, north of Waukon, around 3:25 pm Monday.  The State Patrol says Regan turned in front of an eastbound SUV driven by Shelia Colsch, 75 of New Albin.  The collision killed Regan and injured Colsch, who was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon.

Assisting at the scene of this deadly crash were the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Waukon Fire Department, Waukon Ambulance, Hennessy Towing, and Gundersen Air Ambulance.

