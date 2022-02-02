Drivers identified in fatal collision of SUV and UTV in northeast Iowa

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Subsiding this Morning but Another Round Tonight... .Wind chill values across northern Iowa have warmed above 20 degrees below zero and will remain above wind chill advisory criteria through the remainder of the daytime hours, allowing the morning advisory to expire. Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place tonight, covering roughly the northwest half of the state. Wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero will the common. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25 below zero. * WHERE...Much of the northwest half of the state. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&