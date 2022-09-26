Driver killed, two injured in Humboldt County crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa – A Monday morning crash in northern Iowa has killed one person.
The Iowa State Patrols says it happened around 6:40 am in the 1100 block of Birch Avenue in Humboldt County. Christopher Barnes, 27 of Humboldt, went off the road at a left hand curve, went through the east ditch, and rolled his vehicle in a cornfield.
The State Patrol say Barnes was ejected from his vehicle and killed. Two passengers were injured. Joseph Holobovich, 37 of Humboldt, and Jacob Bastian, 30 of Humboldt, were taken to Emmetsburg Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says none of the three in the vehicle were wearing their seat belt.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, West Bend Fire and Rescue, and the Humboldt County Medical Examiner assisted with this crash.