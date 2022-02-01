Driver injured in rollover crash near Rockwell

ROCKWELL, Iowa – A one-vehicle rollover sends the driver to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the scene of a crash just before 3:30 pm. It happened on Highway 65 just south of Rockwell.
The Sheriff’s Office says Daryl Norman, 75 of Hansell, was driving north when he lost control due to road conditions and rolled his pickup truck into the east ditch.
Normal was taken by ambulance to Franklin General Hospital for evaluation. The Sheriff’s Office says Norman was wearing his seat belt.
Rockwell-Swaledale EMTs, the Rockwell Fire Department, Mason City Fire Medics, and Franklin General Ambulance assisted with this accident.