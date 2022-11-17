Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County.
It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
Invalson was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie Ambulance/Fire assisted with this accident.