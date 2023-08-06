Driver hurt in rollover crash Saturday night in Rockwell

ROCKWELL, Iowa – A pickup truck crash Saturday night injured one person in Cerro Gordo County.
It happened around 11:12 pm at the intersection of Elm Street East and 7th Street North in Rockwell. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Luke Frederick Kehret, 26 of Mason City, was driving east at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his truck.
The vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
The Sheriff’s Office says Kehret was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and cited for failure to maintain control and reckless driving.