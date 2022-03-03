Driver gets 60 days in jail for Mason City chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A chase that ended with a truck in a creek means more time behind bars for a Cerro Gordo County man.
Cody Dean Dakin, 26 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to eluding-2nd offense and has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Dakin was arrested in the early morning hours of December 31, 2021, after he sped away from an attempted traffic stop near 6th Street SW and S. Washington Avenue in Mason City. After a 10 minute car chase, Dakin abandoned his truck and it rolled down the embankment into a creek. Dakin was then caught trying to run away.