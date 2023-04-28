Driver facing criminal charges after crash in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman suffered minor injuries and is facing criminal charges after Thursday crash in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office sys Courtney Groves, 26 of Mason City, was driving west on the frontage road in the 4900 block of 4th Street Southwest. Groves reportedly went off the road around 1:40 am, continued westbound over Lark Avenue, went into the ditch, and then into a farm field.
Law enforcement says Groves was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and has been charged with OWI-1st offense, possession of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, and failure to maintain control.
The Mason City and Clear Lake fire departments assisted with this accident.