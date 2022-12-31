Drive sober or get pulled over on NYE

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's new year's weekend and with that can come danger.
Each year, poor choices get made, creating a horrible start to the new year, when people choose to not drive sober.
In the last five years, there were 620 drunk driving-related deaths in Minnesota alone.
Driving under the influence of drugs is also a growing concern for Minnesota law enforcement.
“It doesn't matter if you're impaired on alcohol drugs or both... make people impaired when you're impaired drive differently, act differently, and you're endangering yourself and other people on the roadways,” says Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.
If you are drinking and thinking about getting behind the wheel find a sober ride.
Designated driver service 'Safe Ridez' in Rochester drives both you and your car home. The owner says the holidays are a busy time for ride share companies like theirs.
“It's gonna be crazy people are going to be frantically calling in need of rides and I hope we can get to them all,” says Peter Bartz.
The weeks between the day before Thanksgiving through December 31 are some of the most dangerous times to be on the roads. Over just the last five years, there have been more than 12,000 DWI arrests between the two holidays.
“We want to see everyone home safe with their families. That's really important, and certainly for those people that have had a tragedy like that, understand that being impaired on the road is a dangerous thing,” Bartz adds.
This weekend Minnesota State Patrol will have extra enforcement on the roads cracking down on DWIs.
“Not only are you endangering yourself but everybody on the roadway. We want to make sure everyone stays safe this weekend, gets home, and enjoys the new year. It's a great way to start it out by making sure everyone's safe,” says Christianson.
Safe Ridez in Rochester will take you and vehicle anywhere in town for $25. Different rate apply for out of town. Call (507) 990-9797 to schedule a ride.