Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting.
Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away.
A witness identified Barela as the shooter and Albert Lea police say a search of Barela’s home turned up a .22 caliber revolver with one missing shell and two fired shells found on the driver’s side floor of a vehicle.
Barela pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree assault. The drive-by shooting charge was dismissed. He was ordered to spend one year and eight months in prison, with credit for 226 days already served.