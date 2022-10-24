 Skip to main content
Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison

Anthony Barela

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting.

Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault.  He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away.

A witness identified Barela as the shooter and Albert Lea police say a search of Barela’s home turned up a .22 caliber revolver with one missing shell and two fired shells found on the driver’s side floor of a vehicle.

Barela pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree assault.  The drive-by shooting charge was dismissed.  He was ordered to spend one year and eight months in prison, with credit for 226 days already served.

