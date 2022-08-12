Drier weekend expected, perfect for outdoor plans

StormTeam 3 is tracking a much drier weekend ahead after a soggy start to our Friday. Some areas faced multiple rounds of rainfall to finish off the week, including Rochester which racked up just over 1.4" of rain. With a pressure system pushing to the east overnight into Saturday, the rain chances will continue to drop coming into our weekend.
Saturday will feature a mixture of sunshine during the morning hours and more cloud cover heading into the PM. Before the sun rises, stargazers may have to travel further to the west if they're hoping to catch a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks just before dawn on Saturday. Cloudy skies will not be clearing out until that sun rises. Thanks to the morning sun, temperatures will be allowed to get into the upper 70s with some reaching the low 80s.
A similar, but cooler day is expected for Sunday. Partly cloudy conditions will hold strong through the majority of the day with highs only reaching into the mid 70s.
For both days, rain chances remain on the low side, but a sprinkle or two cannot be completely ruled out as moisture still lingers in the upper atmosphere. A more significant chance for shower, and possible thunderstorms, returns during the midweek of the next workweek.