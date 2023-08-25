'Dress for Success' program helps over 100 Rochester children with back-to-school clothes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 101 children from 37 families received back-to-school clothing and shoes over the past month thanks to The Salvation Army of Rochester, Walmart, and Rochester Public Schools (RPS).
The joint “Dress for Success” program in 2022 was a physical shopping trip but Salvation Army Program Coordinator Steve Friederich says the focus in 2023 was on giving families choice, flexibility, and privacy.
“When we paired volunteers with families and sent them out to shop in an actual Walmart store,” says Friederich, “it was very obvious that these families were receiving help from The Salvation Army.”
Instead, working with RPS and other social service agencies to identify families in need, those families were given a budget and instructed to send Friederich their virtual Walmart shopping carts. The Salvation Army then purchased the items for each child, having them shipped directly to the home of each family.
“This new system gave each family as much time as they needed to shop for their kids, and it ensured that none of these families felt like a spectacle,” says Friederich. “As far as anyone knows, they got their kids’ back-to-school clothes in the same way that everyone else did.”
Major Candace Voeller, Corps Officer, says The Salvation Army intends to continue to meet this need on an annual basis, and asks that any families in need of help with back-to-school clothing notify their school administrators directly.
“Kids grow out of their shoes and clothing so quickly that back-to-school shopping for these items can and does add up to a very real expense for families in our community,” says Major Voeller. “We’re just so excited to be able to support these kids, and to make sure they feel just as confident and capable of success as their peers when they head back to school.”
The Salvation Army says it will also distribute winter outerwear for children and adults the week following Indigenous Persons Day.
For more information about the work of The Salvation Army, or to reach out for support, please visit www.RochesterSA.org or call 507-288-3663.