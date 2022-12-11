Drag show has its big premiere

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A drag show had its big premiere at Forager Brewery, and the audience went nuts. With the help of their deejay, "Two Kings and A Queen" showcased their main performers as well as a couple of special guests. They each lip synced and danced to different songs while grabbing tips right from the audience. Lola Honey, the titular queen, said she felt amazing about putting on their first show.
“It’s just incredible that we, first off, sold out and that people want this. It’s-it’s-the sellout shows that this is something that is needed in the community, and we’re absolutely not going anywhere," Honey said.
If you want to check it out, "Two Kings and A Queen" will have their next show on January 15th at Forager Brewery.