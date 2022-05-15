Dr. Scott Jensen "fired up" after receiving MN GOP gubernatorial endorsement

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Hot off of his gubernatorial endorsement at the Minnesota GOP State Convention on Saturday, Dr. Scott Jensen said he is feeling "humbled" and "fired up" for what comes next.
Jensen beat fellow Republican Kendall Qualls in the ninth round of voting on Saturday, securing more than 65% of the delegates' vote.
In a conversation with KIMT on Sunday following his endorsement, Jensen appeared to be hopeful and motivated to capture voters beyond the GOP base.
"I really want to reach out to the gen z's and the millennials in a sincere and earnest manner so that those folks are not feeling talked down to but truly being invited to the table. There is no reason why we can not have 28 year old commissioners in departments in the state of Minnesota. The Republican Party at some level does need a makeover in a sense that we really need to be a party of big ideas, big bold courage, where we lead the conversations, even though they may be fraught with political danger," Jensen said.
Jensen also praised fellow GOP candidates and said he intends to bring Mike Murphy onto his team, citing his ability to engage voters.
Regarding Kendall Qualls, Jensen said Qualls needs to remain in the public eye and is a leader within the party.
DFL Chair Ken Martin, along with emails sent out from Governor Walz's team, have called Jensen dangerous and an extremist.
Jensen, however, said Walz is an "affable" politician and cited his history of working with the governor in 2020 when the state passed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act.
Jensen said the only real danger he poses to Walz is the offer of an early retirement.
Jensen will be on the GOP's primary ballot on Aug. 9 and if unchallenged, will take on Walz on Nov. 8.