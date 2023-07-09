Dozens come to see tractor pulling event

MAZEPPA, Minn.-Mazeppa Daze came to a close today. There was a tractor pulling event held at Herb Vik Athletic Field. The event was organized by the Mazeppa Area Tractor Pullers. Dozens of tractors were there competing. The drivers were trying to use tractors to pull pulling sleds as far as they could on the pulling track. Prizes were given out to the top finishers. Danny Anderson, one of the board members of the Mazeppa Area Tractor Pullers, said that he feels great about the high level of interest in the motorsport.
“It makes a guy feel really good. All the hard work that we’ve done to promote this and-and build it to what it is…we-we all feel really well that we’ve created this event for everyone," Anderson said.
The Mazeppa Area Tractor Pullers will hold another tractor pulling event at Herb Vik Athletic Field in late August.