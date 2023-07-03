Downtown Transit Center relocating for the summer in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some changes start Tuesday for Rochester Public Transit (RPT).
For Independence Day, buses will run on the Holiday Service schedule, meaning Routes 21 through 26 will operate from 7 am through 7:30 pm. ZIPS paratransit service will also operate on a shortened holiday schedule.
Then on Wednesday, the Downtown Transit Center will be relocated to Central Park, about four blocks to the north. This will affect bus stops normally located along 2nd Street SW between S. Broadway Avenue and 4th Avenue SW and will last until September 15.
RPT says a total of 33 routes will be loading and unloading passengers along five block faces, which include each of the four sides of Central Park as well as the south side of 2nd Street NW across from Central Park.
All routes will follow the current schedules, although some delays are possible.
Specific bus stop locations are as follows:
· Routes 101, 103, 202, 204, 411, 21, 22, and 23 will load on the west block face of Central Park along 2nd Avenue NW.
· Routes 102, 116, 205, 206, 217, 306 will stop on the north block face of Central Park along 3rd Street NW.
· Routes 408, 412, 413, 418, 419, 24, 25, 26 will stop on the east block face of Central Park along 1st Avenue NW
· Routes 307, 309, 314, 409, and 150X, 560X (westbound), 250X (AM), and 506 will stop on the south face of Central Park along 2nd Street NW.
· Routes 203, 560X (eastbound), and 250 (PM) will stop on the south side of 2nd Street NW across the street from Central Park.
RPT says the relocation is due to lane closures on 2 Street SW.