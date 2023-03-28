Downtown Rochester Task Force to focus on four themes going forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After getting public input, four major themes are being announced by the Downtown Rochester Task Force.
Residents and downtown businesses were invited to participate in work sessions during the month of March and specific challenges they are experiencing related to recovering from the economic impact fo the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns and limitations.
On Tuesday, the Task Force said public feedback was grouped into four major themes:
· Promotion, Activation, and Programming
· Access to Downtown
· Barriers to Doing Business
· Growing Downtown
“The Task Force felt it was important to share the initial findings with the community before moving into the next phase of work,” says Patrick Seeb, executive director of Destination Medical Center. “Each piece of information was analyzed and synthesized carefully. The themes identified will help our community prioritize the next steps in the process.”
The Task Force says public working sessions in April will be organized around the four themes to identify immediate and short-term action recommendations
“The model we are using to create the action plan is different from others. Our seven organizations are working collectively with the community to build a recovery plan,” says Seeb. “The challenges that the pandemic caused downtowns can be complex and takes more than one organization to solve.”
The goal is to present an action plan by mid-May 2023 to guide the Downtown Rochester Task Force moving forward.
The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., and Rochester Downtown Alliance. For more information, click here.