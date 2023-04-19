Downtown Rochester Task Force to collect feedback on post-COVID action plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Community feedback is being sought on the post-pandemic action plan for downtown Rochester.
A second round of public working sessions is planned to discuss the recommendations included in the action plan. Once feedback is collected, a final plan will be shared with the community in May 2023.
Working sessions are planned for:
- Friday, April 28 at 9 – 10 a.m., Chateau Theatre
- Tuesday, May 2 at 6 – 7 p.m., Chateau Theatre
- Thursday, May 4 at 12 – 1 p.m., (virtual)
A draft of the proposed action plan will be released to the public before the sessions.
“We have been intentional to build the action plan together with downtown stakeholders, says Patrick Seeb, executive director of Destination Medical Center. “We are grateful for their input and guidance along this process. The feedback has been instrumental in building the recommendations for the action plan that we will work from moving forward.”
The Downtown Rochester Task Force was assembled to build a community-based action plan to address the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on downtown business.
The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and Rochester Downtown Alliance. More information about the Task Force can be found on the Destination Medical Center website.