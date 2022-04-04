Downtown Rochester construction impacting local business

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Construction season is here which means we may be spending a little more time in the car, detouring around roadwork. Local businesses could also be impacted by closures and detours.
Some of the work downtown includes a new loading dock at the Methodist campus and a pedestrian tunnel that will connect Mayo's subway system.
1st Avenue NW is closed between West Center Street and 1st St NW.
The construction projects downtown are impacting businesses including Tulips & Truffles Florist. According to owner Heather Wright, last year's construction projects slowed foot traffic. Business hasn't recovered, worrying her what could happen next.
"A small business is very dependent on our customers. Everyday is tense waiting to see who comes through the door, who orders things online, we're very dependent on people supporting small business."
To stay in business Wright says she's trying to be creative by offering more products online and doing delivery for other businesses.
It does feel kind of depressing to not even see an ebb and flow in the foot traffic of customers, tourists, even locals but we do know that this is the larger picture of Destination Medical Center."
1st Ave NW between West Center Street and 1st NW will be closed until July 31.