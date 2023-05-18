Downtown Rochester bus stops to be moved on Saturday

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern
Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in
northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and
east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke
should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category,
a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota. This
area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.

Downtown Rochester bus stops to be moved on Saturday

Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Downtown Transit Center is being temporarily relocated.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) says bus stops normally located along 2nd Street SW between South Broadway Avenue and 4th Avenue SW will be moved on Saturday to Central Park, about four blocks to te north.

RPT says six weekend routes will be loading and unloading passengers on 2 Street NW between 1 Avenue NW and 2nd Avenue NW.  All routes will follow the current schedules.  Routes 21, 22, 23 will stop on the south side of 2nd Avenue NW.  Routes 24, 25, and 26 will stop on the north side of 2nd Avenue NW.

RPT says this will be a one-day relocation to finish road repairs.

Temp Transit Center May 20 2023

