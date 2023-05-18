Downtown Rochester bus stops to be moved on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Downtown Transit Center is being temporarily relocated.
Rochester Public Transit (RPT) says bus stops normally located along 2nd Street SW between South Broadway Avenue and 4th Avenue SW will be moved on Saturday to Central Park, about four blocks to te north.
RPT says six weekend routes will be loading and unloading passengers on 2 Street NW between 1 Avenue NW and 2nd Avenue NW. All routes will follow the current schedules. Routes 21, 22, 23 will stop on the south side of 2nd Avenue NW. Routes 24, 25, and 26 will stop on the north side of 2nd Avenue NW.
RPT says this will be a one-day relocation to finish road repairs.