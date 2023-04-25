Downtown public parking ramps will be closed temporarily

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Several downtown parking ramps will be closed at some point over the next several weeks for cleaning. These ramps will be power washed and getting some minor repairs, such as fresh coats of paint. You want to make sure that you get your car out of the ramp they're working on unless you want it to get towed. Each ramp will be closed for about two days.
The schedule for those cleanings is as follows.
April 24 – 25, Civic Center Ramp
May 5 – 7, Center Street Ramp
May 19 – 21, 3rd Street Ramp
May 26 – 28, 2nd Street Ramp
June 2 – 4, Ramp 6
June 16 – 18, 1st Street Ramp