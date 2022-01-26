Dover bar beatings send an Olmsted County man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Savagely beating two men in a bar is sending an Olmsted County man to prison.
Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32 of Dover, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and four months behind bars, with credit for 230 days already served.
Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault for an incident at the Road Trip on Main Street in Dover on June 9, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Martin got into an argument with a group of people, which escalated into Martin assaulting two men.
Investigators say both victims were left with skull fractures. One of the men was also put in a chokehold and his ear was bitten.
Several Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies were needed to arrest Martin after he crashed his car driving to Rochester after the bar assaults.