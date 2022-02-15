Double-murder sends Wright County man to prison for at least 70 years

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Webster County murder case where five men were initially arrested is sending one man to prison for likely the rest of his life.
Michael James Shivers, 57 of Eagle Grove, has been sentenced to a minimum of 70 years in prison for shooting to death Jamal Cox and Tyron Cunningham on June 16, 2020, in Fort Dodge.
Shivers was found guilty in October 2021 on two counts of second-degree murder. He was given 50 years behind bars on each count and must serve at least 70% of each sentence consecutively before being eligible for parole. Shivers has also been ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate or heirs of his victims.
Murder charges in this case were also filed against James Davis Jr., Darryll Jones, Jeremiah Hatten, and Michael Wells but were later dismissed. The Webster County Attorney’s Office said it determined those men could not be found guilty at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.